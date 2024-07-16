Trending in China | Traditional Chinese music: Chuanjiang Haozi

(People's Daily App) 16:04, July 16, 2024

Chuanjiang Haozi, a traditional music form from Southwest China's Sichuan and Chongqing, has a rich history. It was sung by boatmen during their daily work, making it a significant part of China's intangible cultural heritage. This unique form of labor song is one of the most distinctive among the labor songs of China.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)