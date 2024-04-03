Home>>
Exhibition on Shanghai intangible cultural heritage paintings held in Sydney
(Xinhua) 16:45, April 03, 2024
A visitor looks at a painting displayed during an opening activity of the "Fair South Recalled -- Shanghai Intangible Cultural Heritage Painting Exhibition" in Sydney, Australia, April 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
A visitor looks at a painting displayed during an opening activity of the "Fair South Recalled -- Shanghai Intangible Cultural Heritage Painting Exhibition" in Sydney, Australia, April 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Tourist-dedicated New Orient Express gears up to offer luxury train travel around NW China's Xinjiang
- Spectacular sea of blooming rapeseed flowers attracts tourists to Yueqing, E China's Zhejiang
- Rare bird species spotted in north China's grassland
- Formerly polluted Yundang Lake transforms into natural haven in Xiamen, SE China
Related Stories
- Shanghai to build complete care system for children with autism by 2027
- Key industrial chain projects worth 52.4 bln yuan inked in Shanghai
- Shanghai receives 326 million tourists in 2023
- Fluent foreigners spread the word on dialects
- Enhanced convenience for international travelers: Shanghai Hongqiao Airport
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.