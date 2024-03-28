Shanghai receives 326 million tourists in 2023

Xinhua) 11:07, March 28, 2024

SHANGHAI, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai received about 326 million tourists in 2023, up about 73.5 percent year on year, of which 3.64 million were inbound visitors, local authorities said on Wednesday.

During the period, the city recorded a total tourism revenue of over 367.8 billion yuan (about 51.8 billion U.S. dollars), up some 76.8 percent from the previous year, according to the municipal culture and tourism bureau.

The statistics were released during the third Shanghai tourism investment promotion conference, which kicked off on Wednesday.

During the event, the local authorities also announced that 26 projects in the culture and tourism sector, with a total investment of 117.5 billion yuan, are expected to complete construction and go operational or continue upgrading by the end of 2025. Legoland Shanghai Resort and Shanghai Yaoxue ice and snow park are among the projects.

