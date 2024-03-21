Enhanced convenience for international travelers: Shanghai Hongqiao Airport

Since March of this year, travelers worldwide have been able to use POS machines for overseas cards to purchase metro tickets at Shanghai Hongqiao Airport Terminal 1, which serves many international flights. In addition to offering various methods of buying metro tickets, such as WeChat, Alipay, RMB cash, and overseas cards, the airport also provides bilingual services and consultations to facilitate the experience of non-Chinese passengers.

