Tourism expo to draw over 5,000 exhibitors to Shanghai this month

Xinhua) 10:05, March 20, 2024

SHANGHAI, March 19 (Xinhua) -- A tourism expo, Tourism Plus Shanghai 2024, will take place from March 26 to 30, the expo's organizer said Tuesday.

Covering an area of over 600,000 square meters, the expo will include four major sections and feature more than 100 forums and summits and in excess of 200 activities. The event is expected to attract more than 5,000 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions, and welcome over 400,000 visitors from more than 120 countries and regions.

The number of professional overseas visitors, especially from Belt and Road partner countries, has registered remarkable growth, the organizer added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)