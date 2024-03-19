Weekend micro vacations gain in popularity in China

March 19, 2024

Tourists go camping and enjoy hotpot on rapeseed fields in Chongzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Folk artists from central China's Henan Province give a war drum performance during a drum competition. (Photo/Wu Zhiwei)

The warm spring encourages people to venture out and embrace the beauty of the season. More and more tourists are opting for a micro vacation on weekends, seeking to reconnect with nature or explore nearby cities.

One popular option is to immerse in the splendor of blooming flowers. Recent data from online travel agency Ctrip reveals a significant surge in searches for flower viewing, with a 330 percent increase compared to the previous week. Bookings for flower-themed attractions have also seen a nearly 50 percent rise since March, particularly for one-day flower viewing tours on weekends.

In Xianghe village, Dayi county, Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, visitors can enjoy a train ride through rapeseed flower fields and participate in extracting rapeseed oil. In Wuxing village, Chongzhou city of Sichuan, a hot pot restaurant offers the perfect setting to savor a delicious meal while basking in the sun amidst the rapeseed flower fields.

Chengdu recently unveiled a spring travel map which highlights five main themes and 15 different ways to explore the city. The map showcases a variety of activities, such as flower shows, visits to flower markets, an exploration of ancient towns, and enjoying hot pot, all aimed at enticing tourists to discover more about Chengdu.

Shanghai launched a flower viewing festival in 2024, during which themed buses adorned with flowers like jasmine, peach blossoms, and peonies will take citizens and tourists to famous landmarks such as Zhongshan Park, the Shanghai Customs House at the Bund, and Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street.

Liu Haoran, a man born in the 1990s, spends his weekends traveling to various cities and discovering local cuisine. He documents his experiences through short videos.

"I work in Nanjing, and initially, I only explored the delicacies in my own city. One day, I decided to venture to Suzhou to try their vegetarian noodles," said Liu. Through his unique approach to weekend tourism, Liu once managed to visit over 50 cities within just one year.

According to data from travel services and social networking platform Mafengwo, more than 80 percent of young people believe that making good arrangements for weekends is more important than planning unpredictable long trips. Their focus is on satisfying their spiritual needs while minimizing the time spent visiting popular cities and attractions.

The expanding high-speed railway network in China has made impromptu vacations more convenient.

Yuan Yusi, a resident of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, recently shared her experience of a spontaneous trip on a Saturday morning from Guiyang to Leshan, Sichuan, in just over two hours. Along with her friends, they explored attractions such as the Leshan Giant Buddha and indulged in local delicacies. Despite their hectic schedule, they felt at ease and returned to work the following week with a refreshed mindset.

According to industry experts, weekend travel via high-speed trains is highly favored by young people due to its ability to offer a perfect combination of relaxation and immersive experiences.

