Revitalization of east China "poetry" fishing village

Xinhua) 10:07, October 18, 2024

Aerial photo taken on June 18, 2020 shows a view of Aojiao Village in Chencheng Town, Dongshan County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

FUZHOU, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- As the initial shafts of sunlight pierced the horizon, a mundane day dawned upon Aojiao Village, nestled on Dongshan Island in east China's Fujian Province, where a vibrant tableau had already unfolded at the bustling pier.

Fishermen, wearing straw hats and rubber boots, shuttled between boats and markets, their shouts blending with the hum of engines and the cries of seagulls, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

Aojiao, a small fishing village surrounded by the sea on three sides, is today known for its thriving fisheries and impressive scenery. However, before China's reform and opening up, it was a remote and impoverished place where even basic necessities were not available.

In recent years, the village has explored local abundant marine resources, sparking a development path featuring farming in the sea.

Currently, Aojiao is home to 128 aquaculture farms cultivating abalone, prawns, kelp and seaweed, with annual marine fishing revenue reaching 330 million yuan (46.34 million U.S. dollars) and mariculture bringing in about 370 million yuan yearly. As the infrastructure of the village has improved, the "granary of the sea" has become ever more bountiful.

Notably, China's booming e-commerce sector has delivered new opportunities for sales of Aojiao's seafood. In 2016, the village began cultivating its own e-commerce system, establishing the Aojiao seafood brand. Now, more than 100 e-commerce companies are based there, generating annual sales of over 400 million yuan.

Near the pier, an "e-commerce street" has witnessed the village's transformation. Some fishermen, who still brave wind and waves, have now also become live-streamers, showcasing fresh catches to consumers across China. Workers at this venue can be seen packing seafood deftly and attaching shipping labels, with trucks lined up to deliver fresh seafood from the village to dining tables nationwide.

Shen Zhihui, a deeply-tanned fisherman who was one of the first to make the transition, started selling seafood online in 2014. Demand quickly surged with orders pouring into the small village.

"In the past, fish would either be sent to local factories for processing or sold at the pier at low prices. Now, with e-commerce and improved preservation techniques, we can sell fresh seafood directly to families across the country, increasing the added value by 15 percent. Our annual sales exceed 10 million yuan," Shen said.

Today, over 530 people in Aojiao are engaged in the e-commerce industry, shipping more than 2,000 products daily. The village's traditional wooden boats have given way to steel vessels, while fishermen there have also evolved into online entrepreneurs.

Blessed with unique coastal scenery and marine resources, Aojiao has also sought another path of development -- integrating tourism with its fishing industry. The village has built a commercial fishing port district and a Mazu (a sea goddess) cultural park, among other facilities aimed at boosting tourism. Visitors can stay in local homestays with sea views, or join fishermen in activities like fishing and cooking seafood, thereby experiencing a day in the life of an Aojiao fisherman.

"We've shifted from traditional rural homes to modern homestays," said Lin Huazhong, Party chief of Aojiao Village. "The village now has 41 homestays with 636 beds, some offering luxury suites, floating restaurants, and fishing experiences to meet the diverse needs of visitors. During the Spring Festival and May Day holidays this year, we hosted an average of 3,000 tourists each day. Reservations had to be made a month in advance."

The village also focuses on preserving its fishing culture, with regular events hosted or initiated by institutions like a fishing poetry society, a root carving photography exhibition hall, a strait art museum, a fishing song choir and a dance troupe. This not only effectively protects and inherits the local fishing culture, but also enriches local tourism and helps keep traditions alive.

In 2023, the total social output value of Aojiao Village had reached 1.55 billion yuan, while its revenue totaled 1.73 million yuan -- with per capita net income of 58,000 yuan. Aojiao has also secured accolades, including "The Most Beautiful Fishing Village in China" and "Gold-Grade Tourist Village in Fujian Province."

"Nowadays, villagers enjoy a good life as they own villas in the village, apartments in the city, cars for travel, and have savings in the bank," Lin said. Aojiao residents have already published 12 volumes of personal poetry collections, earning Aojiao fame as "China's Poetry Village," with Lin adding that "they have more time to express their feelings through poetry."

"Rural revitalization requires adapting to local conditions and developing distinctive industries," Lin said. "All five of Aojiao's major industries focus on the sea."

In the future, Aojiao will continue to leverage its maritime advantages by focusing on marine fishing, mariculture, seafood processing, coastal tourism and e-commerce to develop and thrive, Lin concluded.

