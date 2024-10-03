East China's Fujian halts ferry services due to typhoon-triggered storms

Xinhua) 10:26, October 03, 2024

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2022 shows fishing boats sailing from the Tailu fishing port in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, south China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

FUZHOU, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- East China's Fujian Province has announced the suspension of most of its passenger ferry services due to storms triggered by Krathon, the 18th typhoon of this year, said local maritime authorities.

Currently, 73 out of 74 ferry routes across the province have been halted, with only one route remaining open to evacuate tourists from Gulangyu Island. When the wind force reaches grade-6, the remaining route will be suspended.

According to China's National Meteorological Center, Krathon was centered northeast of the South China Sea on Wednesday morning, about 125 km southwest of Kaohsiung City in Taiwan. The maximum wind speed near its center reached 48 meters per second, equivalent to a level-15 gale.

Krathon is expected to move northeastward at 5 to 10 km per hour and is forecasted to make landfall on the southwestern coast of Taiwan Island between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Additionally, 110 coastal water-related projects in Fujian have been shut down, and 246 construction vessels have sought shelters. Rescue ships, helicopters, patrol boats and harbor tugboats have been deployed as part of emergency preparations.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)