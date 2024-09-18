Yinglin township in SE China's Fujian cultivates thriving swimwear industry

Yinglin township in Jinjiang city, located in southeast China's Fujian Province, spans less than 30 square kilometers and houses over 200 swimwear manufacturers. As one of the three main swimwear production hubs in the country, Yinglin township's swimwear industry generates an annual output value exceeding 20 billion yuan (approximately $2.81 billion), representing around 30 percent of the global total. One in every five swimsuits produced worldwide originates from Yinglin.

"We deliver 120,000 to 130,000 pieces of swimwear every day, and saw a 20 percent surge in domestic orders," said Hong Jianku, chairman of Qicaihu Swimwear Group, located in Yinglin township.

A staff member showcases swimsuits in a company in Yinglin township, Jinjiang city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Complete industrial chain

Fujian Jinjiang Aide Fashion Co., Ltd., based in Yinglin township, specializes in manufacturing swimwear, protective gear, sportswear, and fitness wear.

Upon receiving an order from SHEIN, a cross-border e-commerce platform, the company promptly responded. The purchase department swiftly prepared materials and accessories, 100 workers were immediately ready for production, and four intelligent production lines operated at full capacity. The company efficiently fulfilled orders from the platform, establishing itself as a key supplier.

This is a typical "small orders, quick response" scenario. It has become an important way of supplying goods, demanding more flexibility in adjusting production capacity for companies.

"Yinglin township is a hub for upstream chemical fiber companies, midstream fabric and accessory producers, and downstream garment manufacturers and sellers, creating a self-contained industry within an area of nearly 30 square kilometers," said Li Deming, Party chief of Yinglin township.

Li noted that the complete industrial chain in Yinglin enables the swimwear industry to have a short production cycle, rapid market response, and strong competitiveness.

Strengthening R&D

The swimwear industry is part of the traditional manufacturing sector. Faced with a complex external environment and intense competition from companies in Southeast Asia and other regions, Yinglin's swimwear industry must find more innovative ways to respond.

Traditional woven fabrics are recognized for their durability, firm and smooth texture, and density. Kbtex Warp Knitting Technology Co., Ltd., located in Yinglin township, has adopted a distinctive approach by utilizing warp knitting techniques and innovative designs to provide fabrics with exceptional elasticity, improving comfort for the wearer.

"This is our self-designed and developed warp-knitted imitation woven product series, which has gained wide market recognition since its launch, effectively boosting the entire industry chain. Last year, we sold over 1,000 tonnes of such fabrics," said Hong Yingyue, general manager of Kbtex Warp Knitting Technology Co., Ltd. The application scope of these fabrics has expanded from swimwear to outdoor commuting pants, POLO shirts, jackets, cotton clothing, and more, added Hong Yingyue.

Rose fragrance, sun protection, cool touch, three-dimensional patterns... Entering the exhibition hall of the Jinjiang Swimwear Industry Association, various fabrics dazzle the eyes.

"Although the swimwear industry is a traditional industry, it is not a sunset industry. People's demand for a better life is growing, and innovation in the industry will continue to exist," said Shi Fangfang, deputy secretary-general of the Jinjiang Swimwear Industry Association, citing that in recent years, the market has increasingly preferred multifunctional fabrics with characteristics such as comfort, environmental friendliness, antibacterial properties, and quick-drying.

Digitalization, diversification keeping Yinglin on top

In recent years, Yinglin township has sped up the implementation of intelligent and digital transformation initiatives, arranging for experts to provide digital transformation assessments for textile and garment companies, offering tailored digital solutions, enhancing overall production technology, and propelling enterprise transformation and upgrading.

Amid intense global competition, the swimwear industry in Yinglin is working hard to boost its competitiveness while actively seeking new growth opportunities.

"We must diversify our product range beyond swimwear," said Hong Jianku. With the growing popularity of mass fitness in recent years, there is an increasing demand for sportswear like yoga wear, fitness wear, cycling wear, and diving suits, which share similarities with swimwear fabrics.

In April this year, the final showcase of the "Yinglin Fashion" International Sportswear Design Competition was held in Yinglin township.

The outfits worn by the models were selected from 1,160 submissions by 671 designers from around the world, and were produced in collaboration with 32 high-quality supply chain enterprises in Yinglin. The event showcased the fusion of international design and Yinglin's robust production capacity.

"We boost production, strengthen enterprises, and attract talents through competitions, aiming to establish Yinglin's own fashion brand covering various categories of sportswear. By hosting related events, we introduce international design capabilities to drive continuous industrial advancement," explained Li.

To explore new business opportunities, securing orders is crucial. In response, the Jinjiang Swimwear Industry Association launched a digital service platform to move offline showrooms online, enabling customers from afar to easily access company information.

Jinjiang Binyi Textile Technology Co., Ltd. was among the early companies to register and go online on the platform. The company's general manager, Xu Jiabin, said that Yinglin's swimwear industry enjoys high visibility, allowing companies to leverage cluster advantages for better market exploration. In just over two months since its launch, the digital service platform has connected 122 upstream and downstream enterprises.

