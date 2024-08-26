Private enterprises in Jinjiang boost local economy

Xinhua) 10:44, August 26, 2024

People visit an innovation center of China's sportswear giant Anta in Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 22, 2024. Jinjiang, a county-level city covering a total area of 649 square kilometers, is home to some 96,000 private enterprises that contributed over 90 percent of the city's industrial output, tax revenue and job opportunities in 2023. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A staff member works at a laboratory of China's sportswear giant Anta in Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo shows an exterior view of a research and innovation center of China's sportswear giant 361 Degrees in Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Staff members work on a production line at a workshop of China's sportswear giant 361 Degrees in Jinjiang, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

