Fujian's Lianjiang County supports construction of deep-sea aquaculture platforms
This photo taken on Aug. 9, 2024 shows a deep-sea aquaculture platform in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Lianjiang County has been actively exploring and supporting the construction of deep-sea aquaculture platforms. Eleven platforms have been put into use here since 2018 and the annual output of high-quality fish reaches nearly 2,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
