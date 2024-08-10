Fujian's Lianjiang County supports construction of deep-sea aquaculture platforms

This photo taken on Aug. 9, 2024 shows a deep-sea aquaculture platform in Lianjiang County of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Lianjiang County has been actively exploring and supporting the construction of deep-sea aquaculture platforms. Eleven platforms have been put into use here since 2018 and the annual output of high-quality fish reaches nearly 2,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

