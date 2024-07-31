Pork floss cakes made in SE China's Fujian reach global consumers

People's Daily Online) 16:03, July 31, 2024

On an automated production line, freshly baked pork floss cakes smoothly glide onto a cooling conveyor belt. The sound of machinery mingles with the enticing aroma of Chinese-style baking.

This is a scene that unfolds every day inside the production workshop of Youchen Group Co., Ltd., a food manufacturing enterprise situated in Quanzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Photo shows pork floss cakes made by Youchen Group Co., Ltd., a food manufacturing enterprise situated in Quanzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Li Changqian)

“We chose this location because of its robust industrial foundation, convenient geographical position, comprehensive amenities, efficient logistics infrastructure, and favorable business environment,” explained Wu Zhenzhen, vice president of Youchen Group Co., Ltd.

After going through a cooling process, freshly baked pork floss cakes are transported through the conveyor belt for packaging. (People’s Daily Online/Li Changqian)

The company, formerly known as Quanzhou Licheng Fuquan Food Factory, was founded by You Linghua in the 1990s.

“In the past, our products lacked that special something. What we could do, others could do just as well,” Wu recalled.

In 2011, the company developed and began mass producing pork floss cakes. Boasting a distinctive flavor, the cakes swiftly garnered acclaim in the domestic market, and with growing internet popularity, expanded their reach nationwide.

From 2016 onwards, the pork floss cakes found their way to Australia, South Korea, and several Southeast Asian countries, effectively tapping into the global market. In 2021, Youchen Group Co., Ltd. products obtained certifications in the United States and successfully secured placement in local supermarkets.

“A single pork floss cake can evoke nostalgia for overseas Chinese, and introduce foreign friends to Chinese pastries,” said Wu, reflecting on the overseas journey of the cakes.

Workers carry out quality control on a production line of Youchen Group Co., Ltd., a food manufacturing enterprise situated in Quanzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People’s Daily Online/Li Changqian)

Wu stressed that quality is key to achieving a long-term presence in the mind of customers.

He revealed that the company allocates 2 to 3 percent of its yearly revenue towards research and development, bringing together a team of approximately 50 technicians. They consistently strive to innovate and enhance their products, ensuring they meet the ever-growing demands for quality in both local and global markets, while also catering to the varied preferences of consumers.

