University in E China’s Zhejiang bakes creative souvenir cakes for graduating students

(People's Daily Online)    14:34, June 16, 2020
University in E China’s Zhejiang bakes creative souvenir cakes for graduating students

As graduation season approaches, Zhejiang Sci-tech University in Hangzhou, capital of east China’s Zhejiang province, recently prepared creative cakes for nearly a thousand students who are about to graduate from the university, Chinanews.com reported Tuesday.

By June 15, all the cakes were baked and ready to be distributed to students as souvenirs. To express their good wishes to the students, the university has specially designed novelty moulds for the cakes, which feature the university’s logo and mascot as well as words of encouragement.

The cakes were baked in a variety of flavors, including cheese and pumpkin, pineapple, and black sesame.


