"Kuliang stories" continue in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 09:24, June 24, 2024

Lin Yinan (1st R, front), an associate professor at East China University of Science and Technology, introduces architecture history to the Gondon Trimble couple at Kuliang Historical Architecture Exhibition Hall in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 22, 2024. Kuliang, or Guling in Mandarin, is situated on the outskirts of Fuzhou. Since 1886, people from more than 20 countries, including Britain, France and the United States, began to build villas in Yixia Village in Kuliang to spend the summer, fostering a harmonious coexistence with local villagers and thus contributing to the enduring "Kuliang stories." (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Lin Yinan (1st R, front), an associate professor at East China University of Science and Technology, introduces architecture history to foreign guests in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 22, 2024.

A descendant of Dean Billing's family from the United States points at himself in a photo at Kuliang Families Story Museum in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 22, 2024.

Guests pose for photos before attending the opening ceremony of Kuliang Families Story Museum in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 22, 2024.

Foreign guests take a ride in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 22, 2024.

An aerial drone photo taken on June 22, 2024 shows scenery of Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Elyn MacInnis (1st L) , an adviser to the Kuliang tourism and culture research association, tells story of Leonard Billing at Kuliang Families Story Museum in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 22, 2024.

People attend the opening ceremony of Kuliang Families Story Museum in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 22, 2024.

"Kuliang friends," a group of American families and their descendants who once lived in Kuliang, chat with each other in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 22, 2024.

People attend the unveiling ceremony of Kuliang Historical Architecture Exhibition Hall in Kuliang, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 22, 2024.

