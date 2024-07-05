Fujian receives 420,000 trips from Taiwan in H1

Xinhua) 15:54, July 05, 2024

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Fujian Province received 420,000 trips made by Taiwan compatriots in the first half of 2024, the National Immigration Administration said Friday.

The figure registered a surge of 120 percent year on year, which the administration attributed to the supportive measures implemented in the eastern province facing Taiwan.

In January, a set of 10 entry-exit policies for Taiwan compatriots were put into effect to boost personnel exchanges between Fujian and Taiwan and create favorable conditions for Taiwan compatriots to live and work in Fujian, part of efforts to deepen cross-Strait integrated development.

Fujian was tasked to build a demonstration zone for integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

According to the administration, 106,000 such trips made by Taiwan compatriots have enjoyed more convenient customs clearance services at ports in Fujian since January.

The authority pledged further efforts to facilitate Taiwan compatriots who study, work, start businesses and reside in Fujian.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)