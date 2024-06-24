International youth film program starts in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 10:40, June 24, 2024

XIAMEN, June 22 (Xinhua) -- The "Looking China Youth Film Project" on Saturday kicked off its cultural experience activities in Xiamen University in east China's Fujian Province.

Ten young filmmakers from the United States, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Fiji are involved in the project, which will run till July 6. Paired with Chinese youth, they will head to cities such as Xiamen, Quanzhou, Zhangzhou and Sanming to film a 10-minute documentary, telling their stories about Fujian's unique customs and cultural heritage.

Jay Hughlan Hubert, an American professor with the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and instructor of the project in Fujian, said that it is a valuable form of international cultural exchange.

"It is not just an opportunity for foreign and Chinese students to work together and make meaningful documentaries about China and the Chinese culture. It's really an honor for these students from abroad to come here and learn about the incredible history and all the great things that make China so wonderful and meaningful," Hubert said.

Haden Garcia Gillespie, one of the participants from the United States, said that his film topic is going to be porcelain carving, which is used on the temples' rooftops in Fujian.

"I'm really excited to follow the craftsmen who make them and learn their stories," said Gillespie, expressing that he is open to new experiences and new friends and hopes to learn more about the Chinese culture.

The "Looking China Youth Film Project" has been successfully run 13 editions and it has extensively increased its influence both in China and abroad. It has attracted around 1,009 young people from 102 countries, produced 985 documentary short films, and received over 170 international awards. The project has become a brand showcasing enchanting aspects of China and promoting Chinese culture.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)