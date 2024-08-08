Mountainous county in SE China's Fujian becomes popular water sports destination, bringing fame and prosperity

The Jinxi River, flowing for 93 kilometers in Jiangle county, Sanming city, southeast China's Fujian Province, is not only the lifeblood of the local community but also a river with a natural affinity for water sports.

The river has garnered quite a reputation among water sports enthusiasts across the country.

Several kayaks are lined up along the banks of the Jinxi River. (People's Daily Online/Xie Xingyu)

It has served as the training base for China's national finswimming team since 2017. In March 2021, the Chinese women's water polo team chose this spot to gear up for the Tokyo Olympic Games. In October 2023, the Finswimming World Cup Golden Final was held in Jiangle.

Each year during the winter season, at least three to five kayaking teams from the northern regions flock here for an intensive six-month training program.

While sitting on the riverbank and enjoying the view, Li Bin, head of the sports department at the culture and tourism bureau of Jiangle county, had a thought: Why not add some sports to such beautiful scenery?

The idea of inviting kayak teams to the region to train in order to spur growth came to him. He believed that becoming a major kayaking destination could draw people from all over to appreciate the beauty of Jiangle.

Initially, the kayaking teams from Fuzhou and Sanming were invited to Jiangle county. In 2015, the kayaking team from Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, was invited during the first National Youth Games held in Fujian Province.

The Jinxi River is an ideal training base for water sports in China. (Photo courtesy of the media center of Jiangle county)

The ecological benefits and the warm welcome from the local government were widely praised, leading to Jiangle gaining attention from kayaking teams at the provincial, national, and even international level.

One kayak event after another quietly gave rise to Jiangle's "sports economy". Other water sports such as finswimming, water polo, and paddleboarding found a home in Jiangle, with nearly 30 professional teams gathering along the banks of the Jinxi River. The enthusiasm for water sports flourished in the county.

Jiangle county has integrated sporting events with leisure, tourism, and sightseeing to create a new model of integrated sports and tourism. It has also introduced travel routes along the Jinxi River, connecting diverse tourist resources on both banks.

Statistics indicate that Jiangle county's tourism industry saw a 20 percent rise in average visitor volume and an average hotel occupancy rate increase of over 20 percent in 2023.

This directly generated revenue of nearly 100 million yuan (about $13.97 million) from sports consumption, while also stimulating an additional 200 million yuan in income for related industries such as sports tourism, fitness, training, and educational sports activities.

