Lianjiang county in SE China's Fujian makes progress in enhancing marine product diversity, quality

People's Daily Online) 10:10, August 22, 2024

Photo shows kelp of the "Huangguan No. 1" variety cultivated by Guanwu Marine Products Development Co., Ltd. in Lianjiang county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zheng Chengle)

Photo shows an abalone of the "Fubao No. 1" species cultivated by Guanwu Marine Products Development Co., Ltd. in Lianjiang county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Li Ningwei)

Kelp taller than a two-story building, abalone bigger than an adult male's hand…in Lianjiang county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province, innovative work is being done to produce such massive specimens.

In the seedling room of Guanwu Marine Products Development Co., Ltd., located in Lianjiang county, workers were carefully placing kelp seedlings, tied with white ropes, into the seedling pool.

According to Lin Zhelong, head of the kelp seedling base, it used to take around 90 days to cultivate the seedlings. However, thanks to new technology, they can now be ready for sea farming in just 45 days.

Workers take care of kelp seedlings at a seedling room of Guanwu Marine Products Development Co., Ltd. in Lianjiang county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Li Ningwei)

This batch of kelp seedlings cultivated by the company includes the "Huangguan No. 1," the "Huangguan No. 2," and the "Gaopai No. 2." They are known for their early maturity, high temperature resistance, and high yield. With around 80,000 seedlings in total, they are primarily supplied to Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province and other regions, as well as exported to neighboring countries.

According to Lin, they grow different kelp varieties depending on the marine environment in different areas. This year, they plan to cultivate around 300,000 seedlings in total.

Photo shows abalone seedlings cultivated by Guanwu Marine Products Development Co., Ltd. in Lianjiang county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Li Ningwei)

At the abalone breeding facility of the company, workers were feeding kelp to the abalone seedlings. A partnership between the company and Xiamen University has led to the creation of an abalone breed known as the "Fubao No. 1," nicknamed the "Green Giant."

In just a mere year and a half, the "Fubao No. 1" abalones can grow from the size of a fingernail to 0.25 kilograms, and within three years, they can reach a maximum weight of 0.75 kilograms.

The "Fubao No. 1" is known for its high temperature resistance, high survival rate, fast growth, short growth cycle, and large size. It also has a higher meat yield compared to traditional abalones, making it highly popular in the market.

In recent years, Lianjiang has implemented innovative projects for aquaculture seedling cultivation, providing strong support to companies like Guanwu Marine Products Development Co., Ltd to develop and cultivate high-quality seedling varieties. This enhances the competitiveness of the modern fishery industry and constructs a complete industrial chain from seedling cultivation to farming, processing, branding, sales, and consumption.

Photo shows a sea farm in Lianjiang county, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo courtesy of the media convergence center of Lianjiang county)

