Trending in China | A hairstyle that embodies the beauty and strength of Fuzhou women
(People's Daily App) 16:22, November 06, 2024
The “Three Knives” hairstyle was once popular among women in Fuzhou, Fujian Province. According to legend, the three long, sharp hairpins — now seen as symbols of resilience and bravery — were originally used not only to secure a hair bun but also as weapons for self-defense.
