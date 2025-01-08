Rich ice and snow resources boost Harbin's winter tourism

Xinhua) 09:03, January 08, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows visitors having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 6, 2025 shows a tourist having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows tourists having fun at a public skating rink in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows people having fun around a giant snowman near the Qunli music park in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows visitors having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows visitors having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists pose for photos at a square of architecture art in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2025. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 21, 2024 shows visitors having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows visitors having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 4, 2025 shows tourists having fun at a public skating rink in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 6, 2025 shows contestants working on snow sculptures at the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo park in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows people having fun around a giant snowman at a dock in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Tourists pose for photos at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2025. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists pose for photos at a square of architecture art in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 5, 2025. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Snowmen are pictured at a farm of Beidahuang Group in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2025. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 5, 2025 shows visitors having fun at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with its rich ice and snow resources and a diverse array of winter activities, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

