Harbin becomes one of China's top winter travel destinations

Xinhua) 08:52, January 06, 2025

Visitors pose for photos with snowmen at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A boy poses for photos with a snowman at an ice and snow amusement park in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People have fun among snowmen in front of a shopping mall in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People pose for photos with a snowman at a farm of Beidahuang Group in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People pose for photos with a snowman at a farm of Beidahuang Group in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People pose for photos with a snow sculpture of "Binbin," mascot of the 2025 Asian Winter Games, at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A boy poses for photos with a snowman at an ice and snow amusement park in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows a giant snowman at a dock in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows people visiting a giant snowman near the Qunli music park in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People pose for photos with a snowman at a farm of Beidahuang Group in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows people visiting a giant snowman at a dock in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A woman poses for photos with a snowman at a dock in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A visitor has fun among snowmen at a farm of Beidahuang Group in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People pose for photos with snowmen at a farm of Beidahuang Group in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A visitor poses for photos with a snow sculpture of "Nini," mascot of the 2025 Asian Winter Games, at the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 3, 2025 shows people walking past snowmen at the entrance of Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Expo in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People pose for photos with snowmen "Dongdong" and "Beibei" in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 3, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

People pose for photos with snowmen at a farm of Beidahuang Group in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 4, 2025. Harbin, with many snow sculptures across the city, has emerged as one of China's top winter travel destinations, attracting tourists from around the globe. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

