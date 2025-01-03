More snowmen draw spotlight in Harbin
Visitors pose for photos with snowman sculptures in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
More cute snowmen were created in Harbin to greet visitors.
Visitors pose for photos with a snowman sculpture in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Visitors pose for photos with snowman sculptures in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Visitors pose for photos with a snowman sculpture in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Visitors pose for photos with snowman sculptures in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Visitors pose for photos with snowman sculptures in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Visitors pose for photos with snowman sculptures in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhao Yuhang)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's "Ice City" cracks down on ticket scalping in winter tourism
- Trending in China | Ice sculptures: the art of ice
- Foreign friends are welcome to Harbin: FM spokesperson
- "Ice City" welcomes influx of foreign visitors amid winter tourism boom
- 37th Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Expo begins trial operation in China's Harbin
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.