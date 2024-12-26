Foreign friends are welcome to Harbin: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:55, December 26, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Foreign friends are welcome to gather in Harbin, the "city of ice", to witness the charisma of the athletes at the 2025 Asian Winter Games, experience the fun of winter sports, and feel the richness of China through the charm of ice and snow, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Mao made the remarks during a daily press briefing when asked to comment on Harbin's decision to take the 2025 Asian Winter Games as the theme of this year's ice-and-snow tourism season.

"The 2025 Asian Winter Games is another major comprehensive international winter sports event held by China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics," Mao said, noting that it is also another chance for Chinese people and foreign visitors to deepen exchanges and enhance friendship.

"Harbin is known as the 'top tier' of ice-and-snow tourism in China. We sincerely welcome friends from all over the world to gather in Harbin, the 'city of ice'," Mao added.

