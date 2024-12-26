Foreign friends are welcome to Harbin: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Foreign friends are welcome to gather in Harbin, the "city of ice", to witness the charisma of the athletes at the 2025 Asian Winter Games, experience the fun of winter sports, and feel the richness of China through the charm of ice and snow, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
Mao made the remarks during a daily press briefing when asked to comment on Harbin's decision to take the 2025 Asian Winter Games as the theme of this year's ice-and-snow tourism season.
"The 2025 Asian Winter Games is another major comprehensive international winter sports event held by China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics," Mao said, noting that it is also another chance for Chinese people and foreign visitors to deepen exchanges and enhance friendship.
"Harbin is known as the 'top tier' of ice-and-snow tourism in China. We sincerely welcome friends from all over the world to gather in Harbin, the 'city of ice'," Mao added.
Photos
Related Stories
- "Ice City" welcomes influx of foreign visitors amid winter tourism boom
- 37th Sun Island Int'l Snow Sculpture Expo begins trial operation in China's Harbin
- Harbin sets stage to host Asian Winter Games 2025
- World's largest ice-and-snow theme park opens on Winter Solstice in China's "city of ice"
- World's largest ice-and-snow theme park opens in northeastern city of Harbin
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.