Harbin sets stage to host Asian Winter Games 2025

December 24, 2024 China Daily

The mascots of the 9th Asian Winter Games in 2025, Binbin and Nini, a pair of cute Siberian tigers, are unveiled on Jan 11, 2024, during a ceremony in Harbin, Heilongjiang province. (Photo/Xinhua)

With half of the test events completed and all preparatory work advancing smoothly according to schedule, Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province, is primed to host the 9th Asian Winter Games in less than 50 days.

Known as an ice and snow wonderland in Northeast China, the city is buzzing with fresh excitement this year, with posters, mascots, and countdown timers reminding residents and visitors of the return to Harbin of the continental winter sports gala after nearly three decades.

Harbin, which previously hosted the Games in 1996, will welcome Asia's best ice and snow sports talent from a record number of 34 National Olympic Committees to compete in 64 medal events from Feb 7 to 14, and organizers are beefing up efforts to promote winter sports participation and tourism in the region.

Seven of the 14 planned test events for the Games have been completed according to international standards, covering sports such as speed skating, figure skating, ice hockey, and alpine skiing, as organizers continue to run security checks, emergency drills, and staff training programs at all competition and noncompetition venues.

The competitions will be held at five ice sports venues in downtown Harbin and another eight venues for snow sports in Yabuli, a ski resort located about 200 kilometers from the provincial capital. All these venues are existing facilities and require only renovation and equipment upgrades to meet specified technical standards.

The two hosting areas are connected by a high-speed railway line, and the traveling time is only 50 minutes. The refurbishing of railway stations, streamlining of transportation hubs, and planning of shuttle services for athletes and accredited media staff have been completed, while a newly built second runway at Harbin's international airport will open on Jan 24, according to the organizing committee.

Thirty-one hospitals have been designated as medical service providers for the Games, while 550 medical personnel have been trained and deployed across all venues for administering first aid.

A total of over 700 dishes will be on the menus at official Games hotels to cater to the taste buds of international athletes and officials.

"With venue preparations progressing well and test events on track, we have shifted to the Games operation mode from the planning stage. We are confident that the Games will be a resounding success," Bai Zhiguo, deputy secretary-general of the Games' organizing committee, said at a news conference on Monday.

Harbin's readiness and the committee's organizational expertise have impressed the Olympic Council of Asia.

"China has rich experience of organizing multisport events, and Harbin has seized international attention and praise for its professional and efficient preparatory work for the Games," said OCA President Raja Randhir Singh.

