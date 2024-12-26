"Ice City" welcomes influx of foreign visitors amid winter tourism boom

Xinhua) 08:13, December 26, 2024

An aerial drone photo shows a view of the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

HARBIN, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Braving the biting cold, tourists are flocking to the snow-covered St. Sophia Cathedral, a century-old Byzantine building in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, with many stopping to pose for photos.

Harbin, often called the "Ice City," has become one of China's most popular winter travel destinations, drawing visitors worldwide. This year, it has seen a new wave of international tourists, with travelers eager to experience the city's historical and winter wonders.

For Nadia Jovita Injilia Riso, a tourist from Indonesia, visiting the St. Sophia Cathedral was like a long-cherished dream coming true. It was amazing to see such a beautiful Western-style building in China, with people dressed as princes and princesses, which felt like traveling through a time tunnel, she said.

Strolling along Central Street, Harbin's landmark pedestrian area, Riso enjoyed the melodies of a harpist playing from a balcony. She also took the opportunity to savor the local ice cream.

"Harbin is famous for its winter tourism and ice sports, but my trip here has been full of unexpected surprises. The melodies, the food and the welcoming locals have left an unforgettable impression," she said.

Riso noted that she has already visited the indoor ice-and-snow facility of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, one of China's most iconic winter attractions, and would like to try the outdoor Super Ice Slide. "This is a very interesting place because you can make big ice sculptures into very interesting things."

Last winter, the Harbin Ice-Snow World skyrocketed in popularity on Chinese social media, capturing the country's growing passion for winter sports and tourism.

It has once again gained massive attraction this winter. This year's edition of the Harbin Ice-Snow World, the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, received 62,000 visitors on the first day of opening last Saturday.

"Everything is a great experience because Indonesia is a tropical country and we don't have snow," Riso said, adding that the Harbin Ice-Snow World is on a friend's wish list, and she will recommend it to her, as well as other friends.

For Moo Swee Ming, a member of a 16-person tour group from Malaysia, the ice and snow attractions are a must-see.

"For first-time visitors here, it's a must to experience the icy world of snow and ice. It's a rare opportunity," said Moo, adding that what the ice and snow tourism of Heilongjiang attracts them most are the "Snow Town" in the city of Mudanjiang and the ice sculptures on Central Street and in the Harbin Ice-Snow World in Harbin.

Walking through the Chinese Baroque Historic and Cultural Block in Harbin, Tabutei Prasad, a tourist from Fiji, found herself captivated by the intricately carved door lintels and window frames along the street.

"This place showcases traditional Chinese courtyards alongside Baroque-style buildings, offering a tangible connection to the city's deep history and inclusive spirit," she said.

Home to the largest and best-preserved collection of Chinese Baroque architecture, this area has been revitalized in recent years with creative modern initiatives, adding a new layer of charm.

Apart from the ice and snow wonders and historical attractions, foreign travelers are also impressed by the innovative spirit of Harbin's younger generations.

After visiting the Harbin Design Center earlier this month, Hiroki Ishii, a Japanese tourist, expressed his admiration for a cup featuring the bright-colored "northeast floral pattern." This traditional design, featuring large peony flowers, is a unique symbol of the culture in China's northeast region.

Ishii, whose family plans to visit Harbin for the upcoming New Year holiday, said he was surprised to see the pattern on such modern everyday items and even on people's down jackets in the streets. He believes local designers have successfully revived this unique cultural symbol, turning it into a commercial success.

With its unique charm, Harbin has already seen growing popularity among "China Travel" goers.

According to the Harbin immigration inspection station, as of Dec. 19, Harbin Taiping International Airport had handled 136,000 inbound and outbound foreign tourists this year, marking an increase of 181 percent year on year.

With the implementation of China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy and the upcoming 2025 Harbin Asian Winter Games, the city is poised to attract even more international tourists this winter.

Wang Hongxin, director of Harbin's culture, radio, television and tourism department, said the city is working to enhance the overall tourist experience by improving dining, accommodation, transportation, shopping and entertainment through the latest technologies.

Harbin is creating a series of new attractions and landmarks, offering global tourists a feast of ice-and-snow tourism, Wang added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)