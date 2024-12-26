Trending in China | Ice sculptures: the art of ice

(People's Daily App) 16:22, December 26, 2024

Clever craftsmen use ice blocks as raw materials, meticulously carving them into stunning sculptures. With boundless creativity, they create ice artworks that resemble the beauty of nature itself, varying in shape and looking incredibly vivid. It's an artistic feast in winter, inviting people to immerse themselves in the dreamy world of ice and snow.

(Video source: Kuaishou, compiled by Feng Qinyuan)

