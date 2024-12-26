Winter scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:14, December 26, 2024

This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows the scenery at the "China's Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yanlong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows a view of the Da Haltent River in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2024 shows migrant birds at the Lixiahe National Wetland Park in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 23, 2024 shows a view of Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows a view of Nanhu Park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)

