Winter scenery across China
This photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows the scenery at the "China's Snow Town" scenic spot in Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yanlong/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows a view of the Da Haltent River in Kazak Autonomous County of Aksay, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Gao Hongshan/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2024 shows migrant birds at the Lixiahe National Wetland Park in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 23, 2024 shows a view of Qingxiu Mountain scenic area in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 24, 2024 shows a view of Nanhu Park in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo by Yu Xiangquan/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Booming winter economy across China emerges as new growth area
- Winter tourism, sports hit peak stride nationwide
- World's largest ice-and-snow theme park opens in northeastern city of Harbin
- 'Ice belt' zigzags through Qilian Mountains
- Trending in China | Hulun Buir's winter: a fairy tale ice-and-snow wonderland
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.