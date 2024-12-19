Trending in China | Hulun Buir's winter: a fairy tale ice-and-snow wonderland

(People's Daily App) 16:32, December 19, 2024

Have you ever experienced a Hulun Buir winter? With patches of rime and herds of cattle and sheep, the landscape resembles an exquisite oil painting capturing the essence of winter. Every photo you take here feels like a scene from a fairy tale. The glittering, translucent world of ice and snow is dreamy and healing, capturing all the purity of nature's grand design.

(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Feng Qinyuan)

