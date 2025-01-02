New Year's Day celebrated across China

Fork artists perform in the old city of Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Jan. 1, 2025. People across China enjoy themselves in various activities, celebrating the first day of 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

People visit an art gallery in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 1, 2025. People across China enjoy themselves in various activities, celebrating the first day of 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

People interact with a lion dancer at an ancient cultural street in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jan. 1, 2025. People across China enjoy themselves in various activities, celebrating the first day of 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Folk artists perform on stilts at an ancient cultural street in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Jan. 1, 2025. People across China enjoy themselves in various activities, celebrating the first day of 2025. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 1, 2025 shows a winter swimming enthusiast swimming in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. People across China enjoy themselves in various activities, celebrating the first day of 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People watch a New Year parade in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 1, 2025. People across China enjoy themselves in various activities, celebrating the first day of 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Children read at a library in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 1, 2025. People across China enjoy themselves in various activities, celebrating the first day of 2025. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Tourists in traditional costumes visit Taohuatan Township, Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 1, 2025. People across China enjoy themselves in various activities, celebrating the first day of 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

