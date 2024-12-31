Events held to welcome New Year across China

Xinhua) 08:39, December 31, 2024

Children perform dragon dance at a kindergarten in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Photo by Ni Lifang/Xinhua)

A teacher introduces Huabobo, a type of steamed bun with colorful patterns and also an intangible cultural heritage, to children during a New Year celebration event at a kindergarten in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Photo by Zhang Ying/Xinhua)

Children pose for photos with New Year decorations at a kindergarten in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 30, 2024 shows students performing dragon dance to welcome the New Year in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

Two students show their paper cutting works to each other at a primary school in Pingdingshan, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)

Children perform dragon dance at a kindergarten in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Photo by Chen Wei/Xinhua)

Residents smash "golden eggs" for a prize during a community New Year celebration event in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

Students play drums during a class break to welcome the New Year at a primary school in Jiaozuo, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

A student shows her paper cutting work for the New Year at a middle school in Neijiang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 30, 2024. (Photo by Lan Zitao/Xinhua)

