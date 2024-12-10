China unveils commemorative coins to celebrate upcoming Chinese New Year

Xinhua) 10:06, December 10, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank will issue a set of commemorative coins and notes to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, which falls on Jan. 29, 2025.

The set consists of a gold coin, a silver coin, a copper alloy coin and a note. The issuance will begin from Dec. 16, 2024, according to the People's Bank of China.

The coins feature traditional Chinese auspicious elements, symbolizing happiness and blessings.

The note displays children celebrating the Chinese New Year, with traditional Chinese residences in the background.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has inscribed "Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year" on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Rooted in the Chinese culture, the Spring Festival marks the first day of the lunar calendar and symbolizes renewal and family unity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)