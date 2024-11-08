China to issue commemorative coins for Year of the Snake

Xinhua) 14:57, November 08, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank will issue a set of 12 commemorative coins on Nov. 18 to celebrate the coming Chinese Year of the Snake.

The set, all legal tender in China, consists of seven gold coins, four silver coins and one platinum coin, according to the People's Bank of China.

These coins feature China's national emblem, the name of the country, the year 2025 and Chinese traditional decorative graphics on the obverse side.

The reverse sides of the 12 commemorative coins mainly feature a picture and the denomination.

The Year of the Snake will start on Jan. 29, 2025, according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

The Chinese zodiac consists of 12 animals which record the years and reflect people's attributes. These animals are the rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig.

