Yongle Tongbao: Exquisite ancient Chinese copper coins
(People's Daily App) 16:33, August 12, 2024
Yongle Tongbao copper coins began to be minted in the 6th year of the reign of the Yongle Emperor of the Ming Dynasty (1408 AD). They are among the most exquisite currencies in the history of Chinese coinage. These coins witnessed the prosperous economic and cultural development of the Ming Dynasty, becoming historical symbols of friendly exchanges between China and other nations.
