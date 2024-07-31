China's central bank to issue commemorative coins featuring the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, will issue a set of three commemorative coins featuring the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park starting from July 31. The set comprises one gold, one silver, and one two-color copper alloy coin.

The front sides of the gold and silver commemorative coins feature the national emblem of China, the country name and the year of issuance.

Photo shows the front side of the 3-gram gold commemorative coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 30-gram silver commemorative coin. (Photo/PBOC)

The reverse side of the gold commemorative coin displays the natural scenery of the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, the park's name and the denomination.

Photo shows the reverse side of the 3-gram gold commemorative coin. (Photo/PBOC)

The reverse side of the silver commemorative coin showcases a combination of elements including Amur tigers, an Amur leopard, red pines and white birches, along with the park’s name and the denomination.

Photo shows the reverse side of the 30-gram silver commemorative coin. (Photo/PBOC)

The gold commemorative coin, with a denomination of 50 yuan (about $6.9), contains 3 grams of pure gold and has a diameter of 18 millimeters. The maximum issuing limit of the coin will be 10,000.

The silver commemorative coin, with a denomination of 10 yuan, contains 30 grams of pure silver and has a diameter of 40 millimeters. The maximum issuing limit of the coin will be 60,000.

The front side of the two-color copper alloy commemorative coin features the national emblem of China, the country name and the year of issuance.

Photo shows the front side of the two-color copper alloy commemorative coin. (Photo/PBOC)

The reverse side of the two-color copper alloy commemorative coin shows elements such as an Amur tiger, an Amur leopard, red pines, the Laoye Mountains, the Hunchun River and sika deer. It also shows the park's name and the denomination.

Photo shows the reverse side of the two-color copper alloy commemorative coin. (Photo/PBOC)

The two-color copper alloy commemorative coin, with a denomination of 10 yuan, has a diameter of 27 millimeters. The maximum issuing limit of the coin will be 60 million.

