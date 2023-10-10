China's central bank to issue commemorative coins on famous ancient painting

People's Daily Online) 13:05, October 10, 2023

China’s central bank, the People's Bank of China, will issue a set of five commemorative coins featuring "A Panorama of Rivers and Mountains," a masterpiece of traditional Chinese painting by Wang Ximeng (1096-1119), a genius painter from the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), on Oct. 16, the bank said on its website.

Photo shows the front side of the 50-gram round gold coin. (Photo courtesy of the People’s Bank of China)

Photo shows the front side of the 60-gram round silver coin. (Photo courtesy of the People’s Bank of China)

The set will consist of one gold coin and four silver coins, all of which will be legal tender in the country.

The front sides of four round coins will feature patterns including paper, ink, writing brush, and inkstone, as well as China's official name and the year of issuance.

The front side of a rectangular-shaped silver coin will feature mountains and a river, and will show the country's official name and the year of issuance.

The reverse sides of the coins will show parts of the ancient painting, the Chinese characters for the Northern Song Dynasty and the title of the painting, and denominations.

Photo shows the front side of the 500-gram rectangular-shaped silver coin. (Photo courtesy of the People’s Bank of China)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 500-gram rectangular-shaped silver coin. (Photo courtesy of the People’s Bank of China)

The round gold coin has a diameter of 40 mm, contains 50 grams of 99.9 percent pure gold and has a denomination of 800 yuan ($109). Up to 1,000 gold coins will be issued.

The rectangular-shaped silver coin, which is 160 mm × 50 mm in size, contains 500 grams of pure silver and has a face value of 150 yuan. Up to 2,000 rectangular-shaped silver coins will be issued.

The round silver coins have a diameter of 45 mm, contains 60 grams of pure silver and has a face value of 20 yuan. Up to 24,000 round silver coins will be issued.

Photo shows the reverse side of the 50-gram round gold coin. (Photo courtesy of the People’s Bank of China)

Photo shows the reverse side of a 60-gram round silver coin. (Photo courtesy of the People’s Bank of China)

Photo shows the reverse side of a 60-gram round silver coin. (Photo courtesy of the People’s Bank of China)

Photo shows the reverse side of a 60-gram round silver coin. (Photo courtesy of the People’s Bank of China)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)