China to issue commemorative coins featuring auspicious creatures

Xinhua) 13:23, September 14, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Wednesday said that it will issue a set of commemorative coins on Friday, featuring animals and mythical creatures that traditionally symbolize good fortune in China.

The set of eight coins -- four gold and four silver -- will be legal tender in China, according to the People's Bank of China.

The four pure gold coins each weigh 2 grams and are worth 20 yuan (about 2.78 U.S. dollars) apiece, bearing an image of a dragon, a phoenix, a kylin or a turtle on their reverse sides.

The four pure silver coins each weigh 15 grams and are worth 5 yuan apiece, and they carry different images of the four symbolic creatures on their reverse sides.

