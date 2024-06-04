China's central bank to issue new commemorative coins featuring national treasures

The People's Bank of China, China's central bank, will issue a set of round commemorative coins featuring the country's treasured ancient artifacts on June 8, according to the official website of the PBOC.

The set will include two gold coins and three silver coins, all of which will be legal tender in China.

Photo shows the obverse of the 15-gram commemorative gold coin of a set of round commemorative coins featuring China's national treasures. (Photo/People's Bank of China)

Photo shows the obverse of the 3-gram commemorative gold coin of a set of round commemorative coins featuring China's national treasures. (Photo/People's Bank of China)

The obverse side of the coins will be inscribed with the national emblem of China, the country name, and the year of issuance.

The gold coin with a denomination of 200 yuan ($27.62) will feature He Zun, a bronze ritual wine vessel made in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), lined with the partial inscription of the vessel on the reverse side.

Chinese characters saying "National Treasure: He Zun,” and the denomination of the gold coin will also be inscribed on the reverse side of the coin.

Photo shows the obverse of the 15-gram commemorative silver coins of a set of round commemorative coins featuring China's national treasures. (Photo/People's Bank of China)

Photo shows the reverse of the 15-gram commemorative gold coin of a set of round commemorative coins featuring China's national treasures. (Photo/People's Bank of China)

With a maximum mintage of 5,000 pieces, the gold coin will contain 15 grams of pure gold and have a diameter of 27 millimeters.

The other gold coin in the set will have a face value of 50 yuan, contain 3 grams of pure gold, and measure 18 millimeters in diameter. Its maximum mintage will be 10,000 pieces.

The coin's reverse side will feature the Sun and Immortal Birds Gold Ornament, one of China's esteemed ancient treasures, along with the Chinese characters saying "National Treasure: Sun and Immortal Birds Gold Ornament,” and the denomination of the coin.

Photo shows the reverse of the 3-gram commemorative gold coin of a set of round commemorative coins featuring China's national treasures. (Photo/People's Bank of China)

Photo shows the reverse of one of the 15-gram commemorative silver coins of a set of round commemorative coins featuring China's national treasures. (Photo/People's Bank of China)

The three silver coins will each have a face value of 5 yuan, contain 15 grams of pure silver, measure 33 millimeters in diameter, and have a maximum mintage of 20,000 pieces.

The reverse of each of the silver coins will be inscribed with a combination of images of ancient national artifacts, face value, and Chinese characters indicating the name of the respective artifact mainly featured by each coin.

Photo shows the reverse of one of the 15-gram commemorative silver coins of a set of round commemorative coins featuring China's national treasures. (Photo/People's Bank of China)

Photo shows the reverse of one of the 15-gram commemorative silver coins of a set of round commemorative coins featuring China's national treasures. (Photo/People's Bank of China)

One of the silver coins will feature an animal face-shaped bronze plate, an ancient bronze cooking vessel, a long plate-shaped jade object used as a ritual tool, and an ancient wine vessel, on its reverse.

Another silver coin will mainly portray an ivory cup, while the other will depict a rectangular wine vessel with lotus and crane.

