China's central bank to issue commemorative coins on auspicious culture on May 20

People's Daily Online) 10:23, May 15, 2024

The People's Bank of China, the country's central bank, will issue a set of gold and silver commemorative coins featuring Chinese auspicious culture, including two heart-shaped coins that exude a romantic aura, on May 20, the bank announced on its website.

May 20 is a date widely considered romantic for its phonetic resemblance to "I love you" in the Chinese language.

The set will consist of eight coins, and will include three gold coins, four silver coins, and one gold and silver bimetallic coin—all legal tender in China.

The coins will come in three shapes: round, Ruyi, an auspicious ornamental object in the Chinese culture, and heart-shaped.

Photo shows the front side of the 5-gram round gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 100-gram round silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 5-gram Ruyi-shaped gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 30-gram Ruyi-shaped silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

The Chinese characters "Jixiang," meaning auspiciousness, will be displayed on the front side of the coins, which will be decorated with traditional patterns symbolizing auspiciousness, along with the country name and the year of issuance.

The reverse side of the 5-gram round gold coin will feature the pattern of a windmill and will display the Chinese characters "Yi Sui Yi Li," as well as the face value of the coin.

The reverse side of the 100-gram round silver coin will feature patterns of a bowknot, clouds, stars and lines, and will display the Chinese characters "Yi Sui Yi Li," as well as the face value of the coin.

The reverse side of the heart-shaped bimetallic coin that will contain 5 grams of gold and 3 grams of silver will feature a decorative heart-shaped combination design and will display the Chinese characters "Xin Xin Xiang Yin," as well as the face value of the coin.

Photo shows the front side of the heart-shaped bimetallic coin that contains 5 grams of gold and 3 grams of silver. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 30-gram heart-shaped silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the front side of the 3-gram round gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

、

Photo shows the front side of the 15-gram round silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

The reverse side of the 30-gram heart-shaped silver coin will feature pattern of swans, a heart and flowers, and will display the Chinese characters "Xin Xin Xiang Yin," as well as the face value of the coin.

The 5-gram round gold coin, with a diameter of 20 millimeters, will be 80 yuan ($11.05) in denomination and a maximum of 5,000 pieces will be issued.

The 100-gram round silver coin, with a diameter of 60 millimeters, will be 30 yuan in denomination and up to 10,000 pieces will be issued.

The heart-shaped bimetallic coin that will contain 5 grams of gold and 3 grams of silver will be 80 yuan in denomination, and up to 30, 000 will be issued.

The 30-gram heart-shaped silver coin will be 10 yuan in denomination, with 50,000 to be issued.

Photo shows the reverse side of the 5-gram round gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 100-gram round silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 5-gram Ruyi-shaped gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 30-gram Ruyi-shaped silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the heart-shaped bimetallic coin that contains 5 grams of gold and 3 grams of silver. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 30-gram heart-shaped silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 3-gram round gold coin. (Photo/PBOC)

Photo shows the reverse side of the 15-gram round silver coin. (Photo/PBOC)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)