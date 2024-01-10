Commemorative coins, banknotes to celebrate 2024 start to exchange
A staff member shows commemorative coins and banknotes in celebration of the year 2024 at a branch of China Construction Bank (CCB) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 9, 2024. A copper alloy coin and a banknote issued by China's central bank in celebration of the year 2024 started to exchange on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
A citizen exchanges commemorative banknotes in celebration of the year 2024 at a branch of China Construction Bank (CCB) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 9, 2024.
This photo taken on Jan. 9, 2024 shows commemorative banknotes in celebration of the year 2024 in Beijing, capital of China.
This file photo shows commemorative coins issued by China's central bank to celebrate the year 2024.
A citizen shows newly exchanged commemorative coins and banknotes in celebration of the year 2024 at a branch of China Construction Bank (CCB) in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 9, 2024.
