China to issue commemorative coin featuring Peking Opera

Xinhua) 11:08, November 06, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank announced on Tuesday it will issue a commemorative coin featuring the Chinese Peking Opera art on Nov. 19.

The brass alloy coin, with a denomination of five yuan (about 0.7 U.S. dollars) apiece, features the national emblem of the People's Republic of China on the obverse side, according to the People's Bank of China. Below the national emblem is the year "2024" mark.

The reverse side of the commemorative coin showcases images of female roles from the Chinese Peking Opera, with a combination of colored patterns and decorative graphics, and it is inscribed with the Chinese words "Chinese Peking Opera Art" and the denomination "5 yuan," the central bank said.

The round coin will have a circulation of 60 million pieces, according to the central bank.

Designated banks will handle reservations from Nov. 12 to 13, and then proceed with the exchange service from Nov. 19 to 25.

The central bank has issued commemorative coins featuring the Chinese Peking Opera art before.

