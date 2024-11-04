Interactive opera show of Guangdong Guild Hall attracts visitors in Tianjin

Xinhua) 13:02, November 04, 2024

Members of the audience learn Chinese opera movements from an actor (1st L) at Guangdong Guild Hall in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Nov. 2, 2024. Guangdong Guild Hall, a century-old complex now serves as an opera museum in Tianjin, has recently introduced an interactive opera show. Since its debut, the show has provided its audience with an immersive experience of traditional Chinese opera art through multiple forms of interactions. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People watch performance at the entrance of Guangdong Guild Hall in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Nov. 2, 2024. Guangdong Guild Hall, a century-old complex now serves as an opera museum in Tianjin, has recently introduced an interactive opera show. Since its debut, the show has provided its audience with an immersive experience of traditional Chinese opera art through multiple forms of interactions. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An actor (C) performs as members of the audience play the supporting roles on stage during an interactive opera show at Guangdong Guild Hall in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Nov. 2, 2024. Guangdong Guild Hall, a century-old complex now serves as an opera museum in Tianjin, has recently introduced an interactive opera show. Since its debut, the show has provided its audience with an immersive experience of traditional Chinese opera art through multiple forms of interactions. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A young girl imitates Chinese opera movements to win trophies at Guangdong Guild Hall in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Nov. 2, 2024. Guangdong Guild Hall, a century-old complex now serves as an opera museum in Tianjin, has recently introduced an interactive opera show. Since its debut, the show has provided its audience with an immersive experience of traditional Chinese opera art through multiple forms of interactions. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People watch lion dance at the entrance of Guangdong Guild Hall in Nankai District, north China's Tianjin, Nov. 2, 2024. Guangdong Guild Hall, a century-old complex now serves as an opera museum in Tianjin, has recently introduced an interactive opera show. Since its debut, the show has provided its audience with an immersive experience of traditional Chinese opera art through multiple forms of interactions. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

