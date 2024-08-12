In pics: Dixi Opera in Anshun, SW China's Guizhou
An aerial drone photo shows young Dixi opera enthusiasts staging a performance in Pingba District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. Anshun Dixi Opera is an important part of Tunpu culture dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The opera has been listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in 2006.
Dixi performers wear various masks while performing operas about history and rituals to ward off evil spirits.
Dozens of tools are needed in the multiple process from engraving to coloring in the making of the wooden facial masks. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Dixi masks are seen on a wall in Pingba District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Bao Bo, an inheritor of Anshun woodcarving, colors a Dixi mask in Jiuzhou ancient town scenic area of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Villagers stage a Dixi opera performance in Jiuxi Village of Daxiqiao Town, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Bao Bo, an inheritor of Anshun woodcarving, makes a Dixi mask in Jiuzhou ancient town scenic area of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Villagers stage a Dixi opera performance in Jiuxi Village of Daxiqiao Town, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Bao Bo, an inheritor of Anshun woodcarving, makes a Dixi mask in Jiuzhou ancient town scenic area of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Villagers stage a Dixi opera performance in Jiuxi Village of Daxiqiao Town, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
A young Dixi opera enthusiast stages a performance in Pingba District of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Villagers make preparations for a Dixi opera performance in Jiuxi Village of Daxiqiao Town, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
A villager makes preparations for a Dixi opera performance in Jiuxi Village of Daxiqiao Town, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
A villager makes preparations for a Dixi opera performance in Jiuxi Village of Daxiqiao Town, Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
Bao Bo, an inheritor of Anshun woodcarving, colors a Dixi mask in Jiuzhou ancient town scenic area of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)
