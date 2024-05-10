Home>>
Trending in China | Nuo Opera: A sacred dance of exorcism and blessing
(People's Daily App) 16:38, May 10, 2024
Nuo Opera is a traditional Chinese performance with a history dating back over 2,000 years. The rituals and dynamic movements of Nuo Opera are believed to drive away evil spirits and usher in good fortune. Recognized by UNESCO as part of the world's Intangible Cultural Heritage, Nuo Opera has danced through Chinese history to present-day China, particularly in Anhui, Guizhou, Yunnan and Jiangxi.


