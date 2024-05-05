Young artists infuse new life into Qiong Opera in Hainan

Actors of the Dingan County Qiong Opera Troupe put on makeup before performance at Houshan Village, Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 21, 2024. Qiong Opera could be traced back to a century ago in Dingan County in this southern Chinese island, which is referred to as Qiong in abbreviation.

The opera, now deemed a traditional heritage, had once lost its attraction to most youngsters due to the impacts of pop culture until recent years when the Dingan County Qiong Opera Troupe managed to reinvent it by drawing inspiration from other schools of traditional opera as well as folklore stories.

Fresh bloods including Chen Kehan and Lin Fang are also being injected into the Troupe as Qiong Opera regains its popularity in the county. Chen's family has been working for the Troupe for three generations, while Lin started to learn the opera at age of six.

Various kinds of activities are also being held at primary and secondary schools in the county so that the students there are exposed to Qiong Opera in their early ages. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Chen Kehan (C front) and his colleagues rehearse as his father Chen Liubo (1st L) looks on in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Actors of the Dingan County Qiong Opera Troupe change their costumes at the back of the stage during a performance in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Chen Kehan (R) and his colleagues rehearse in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Chen Kehan (L) and his father Chen Liubo pose for a photo before performance in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Chen Kehan (1st R) puts on makeup before performance at Lingmei Village in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Lin Fang puts on makeup before performance at Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Residents watch a performance of Qiong Opera at Houshan Village, Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Lin Fang (R, front) and her colleagues rehearse in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Lin Fang (R) and Chen Kehan (C) are pictured during a stage performance in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

