Activities held for students to inherit, develop Qiong Opera in China's Hainan

Xinhua) 15:32, April 25, 2024

Students practice singing of Qiong Opera at a primary school in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2024. Various kinds of activities are held for students in the county to inherit and develop the Qiong Opera, a signature of traditional cultures in this southern Chinese island. (Qiong is an abbreviation for Hainan in Chinese.) (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An actress from Dingan County Qiong Opera Troupe leads students in Qiong Opera exercise at a primary school in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Actors from Dingan County Qiong Opera Troupe instruct students during Qiong Opera practice at a primary school in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

An actress from Dingan County Qiong Opera Troupe instructs a student during Qiong Opera practice at a primary school in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Actors from Dingan County Qiong Opera Troupe instruct students during Qiong Opera practice at a primary school in Dingan County, south China's Hainan Province, April 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

