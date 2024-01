We Are China

Young opera actors stage graduation gala in C China's Hubei

Xinhua) 09:05, January 25, 2024

Actors of Hanju Opera prepare to go on stage in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Since 2016, in order to reserve talents for operas, Hubei Drama Art Theatre has selected and recruited more than 150 students of Chuju Opera, Hanju Opera and Huangmei Opera, and entrusted Hubei College of the Arts for directional training.

After seven years' study of opera and one year's internship, this group of young opera actors stepped onto the stage of graduation gala with their best performances.

Actresses of Huangmei Opera prepare to go on stage in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Actors perform Hanju Opera in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Actresses of Chuju Opera pose for photos before their performance in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

An actor of Hanju Opera prepares before performance in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

An actress (C) of Hanju Opera puts on makeup in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Actresses of Chuju Opera prepare to go on stage in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Actors celebrate after performance in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

An actress of Chuju Opera prepares to go on stage in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

An actress of Hanju Opera prepares to go on stage in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Actresses perform Hanju Opera in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

An actress of Chuju Opera puts on makeup in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

