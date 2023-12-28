Activities related to operas introduced to campus life in Baoding, N China

Xinhua) 11:10, December 28, 2023

Students prepare for an opera performance at a school in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2023. In recent years, activities related to operas were introduced to the campus life in Lianchi district of Baoding City, offering local students opportunities to feel and inherit the traditional culture. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Provincial-level inheritor of traditional Baoding Laodiao opera Du Zhenzhong teaches students at a school in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2023. In recent years, activities related to operas were introduced to the campus life in Lianchi district of Baoding City, offering local students opportunities to feel and inherit the traditional culture. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Students perform traditional Baoding Laodiao opera at a school in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2023. In recent years, activities related to operas were introduced to the campus life in Lianchi district of Baoding City, offering local students opportunities to feel and inherit the traditional culture. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Provincial-level inheritor of traditional Baoding Laodiao opera Du Zhenzhong teaches students at a school in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2023. In recent years, activities related to operas were introduced to the campus life in Lianchi district of Baoding City, offering local students opportunities to feel and inherit the traditional culture. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Provincial-level inheritor of traditional Baoding Laodiao opera Du Zhenzhong teaches students at a school in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2023. In recent years, activities related to operas were introduced to the campus life in Lianchi district of Baoding City, offering local students opportunities to feel and inherit the traditional culture. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Provincial-level inheritor of traditional Baoding Laodiao opera Du Zhenzhong demonstrates at a school in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2023. In recent years, activities related to operas were introduced to the campus life in Lianchi district of Baoding City, offering local students opportunities to feel and inherit the traditional culture. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Students take part in a training for operas at a school in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2023. In recent years, activities related to operas were introduced to the campus life in Lianchi district of Baoding City, offering local students opportunities to feel and inherit the traditional culture. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A teacher (L) helps a student to prepare the make-up before an opera performance at a school in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2023. In recent years, activities related to operas were introduced to the campus life in Lianchi district of Baoding City, offering local students opportunities to feel and inherit the traditional culture. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Students prepare for an opera performance at a school in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 27, 2023. In recent years, activities related to operas were introduced to the campus life in Lianchi district of Baoding City, offering local students opportunities to feel and inherit the traditional culture. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)