Chinese Opera Museum opens in E China

Ecns.cn) 15:46, October 12, 2023

An exterior view of the Chinese Opera Museum in Kunshan of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)

The museum opened on Wednesday in Suzhou showcasing the developments of 348 Chinese operas.

