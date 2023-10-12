Home>>
Chinese Opera Museum opens in E China
(Ecns.cn) 15:46, October 12, 2023
An exterior view of the Chinese Opera Museum in Kunshan of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 11, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Bo)
The museum opened on Wednesday in Suzhou showcasing the developments of 348 Chinese operas.
