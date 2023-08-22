Home>>
Opera co-production Lakmé to stage in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:23, August 22, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- French composer Léo Delibes' opera Lakmé will make its Chinese debut at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing.
The play, co-produced by the NCPA, the Royal Muscat Opera House, the Fondazione Arena di Verona, and the Los Angeles Opera House, will be staged at the NCPA from Sept. 12 to 16.
Set in the mid-19th century, the play tells the story of a romantic tragedy between British soldier Gerald and Lakmé, daughter of Indian Brahmin Nilakantha.
One of Delibes' acclaimed masterpieces, the opera premiered in Paris in 1883.
