Primary school offers routine training program for students in Fuling Village, E China

Xinhua) 13:56, June 01, 2023

Elderly folk artist Shao Maokai (L) helps 12-year-old Anhui Opera student Wang Yuqin put on makeup at Fuling Village of Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 30, 2023. In order to promote Anhui Opera and raise awareness of the traditional performing art, a primary school in Fuling Village has been offering a routine training program since 2003 for its students, hiring veteran folk artists as tutors. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Students perform during a display of Anhui Opera at Fuling Village of Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 30, 2023. In order to promote Anhui Opera and raise awareness of the traditional performing art, a primary school in Fuling Village has been offering a routine training program since 2003 for its students, hiring veteran folk artists as tutors. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Students rehearse Anhui Opera ahead of a showcase at Fuling Village of Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 29, 2023. In order to promote Anhui Opera and raise awareness of the traditional performing art, a primary school in Fuling Village has been offering a routine training program since 2003 for its students, hiring veteran folk artists as tutors. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This aerial photo taken on May 30, 2023 shows a view of Fuling Village in Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. In order to promote Anhui Opera and raise awareness of the traditional performing art, a primary school in Fuling Village has been offering a routine training program since 2003 for its students, hiring veteran folk artists as tutors. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Elderly folk artists help 9-year-old Anhui Opera student Fang Dongdong (C) wear a headdress at Fuling Village of Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 30, 2023. In order to promote Anhui Opera and raise awareness of the traditional performing art, a primary school in Fuling Village has been offering a routine training program since 2003 for its students, hiring veteran folk artists as tutors. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A student has his facial makeup applied by an elderly folk artist at Fuling Village of Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 30, 2023. In order to promote Anhui Opera and raise awareness of the traditional performing art, a primary school in Fuling Village has been offering a routine training program since 2003 for its students, hiring veteran folk artists as tutors. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Elderly folk artist Shao Qianfeng (R, front) instructs a student before a display of Anhui Opera at Fuling Village of Jixi County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 30, 2023. In order to promote Anhui Opera and raise awareness of the traditional performing art, a primary school in Fuling Village has been offering a routine training program since 2003 for its students, hiring veteran folk artists as tutors. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)